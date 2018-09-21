Millie Bobby Brown Responds to Haters of Drake Friendship

Top Stories
Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out in response to people who criticized her friendship with Drake.

The controversy began after Millie, 14, said that she gets dating advice from the 31-year-old rapper. People are bothered by their age difference as she is a teenager and he is in his 30s.

“He texted me the other day and was like, ‘I miss you so much’, and I was like, ‘I miss you more!’” Millie told Access Hollywood.

Millie took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (September 20) to respond to the internet haters.

Click inside to read what she said…

“Why u gotta make a lovey friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real. I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me,” she said.

Millie added, “It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.”
    There are always people on the Internet who troll and hate for no reason. However, I think it’s coming more from concern and criticism on Drake’s part more than anything else. Their friendship is probably innocent but when you hear of a 30 year old man giving dating advice to a 14 year old girl, it does give people pause. Knowing how gross Hollywood is and that she has stage-parents, it just makes people nervous.