Miranda Kerr Meets Fans at 'Kora Organics' Event in Toronto!

Miranda Kerr got to meet some lucky fans while sharing her skincare line!

The 35-year-old model stepped out at a Kora Organics event on Friday (September 21) at Sephora in Toronto, Canada.

Miranda looked super cute in a white button down paired with jeans and black heels.

Before the event, Miranda took to her Instagram to share a photo from inside the store.

“Toronto I’m here! See you at @sephoracanada Eaton Centre soon ❤️✨🌈 @koraorganics #noniglow,” Miranda wrote.

