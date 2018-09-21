Miranda Kerr Meets Fans at 'Kora Organics' Event in Toronto!
Miranda Kerr got to meet some lucky fans while sharing her skincare line!
The 35-year-old model stepped out at a Kora Organics event on Friday (September 21) at Sephora in Toronto, Canada.
Miranda looked super cute in a white button down paired with jeans and black heels.
Before the event, Miranda took to her Instagram to share a photo from inside the store.
“Toronto I’m here! See you at @sephoracanada Eaton Centre soon ❤️✨🌈 @koraorganics #noniglow,” Miranda wrote.
