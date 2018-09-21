Pregnant Hilary Duff Looks Cute in Denim at the Nail Salon

Hilary Duff is doing some pampering!

The 30-year-old Younger star was seen heading to a nail son on Thursday (September 20) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

The pregnant “One In A Million” singer looked cute in denim as she made her way back to her car after getting her nails done.

Hilary was spotted dropping off her six-year-old son Luca at his boxing class earlier in the week.

Hilary recently teased that the couple picked out her daughter’s name a long time ago with boyfriend Matthew Koma – and it starts with a B!