Fri, 21 September 2018 at 3:50 pm

Pregnant Jessica Simpson & Husband Eric Johnson Head Out of NYC

Pregnant Jessica Simpson & Husband Eric Johnson Head Out of NYC

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are on the move.

The 38-year-old singer and businesswoman and the 39-year-old former football player were spotted heading out together on Friday (September 21) at JFK airport in New York City.

The pregnant star was seen holding her baby bump in a black dress and copper colored duster.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” Jessica wrote on her Instagram account earlier in the week.

Jessica and Eric are the parents of six-year-old daughter Maxwell and five-year-old son Ace.
Photos: BACKGRID
