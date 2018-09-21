Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 9:18 am

Prince: 'Piano & A Microphone 1983' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Prince: 'Piano & A Microphone 1983' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Prince‘s legacy is being remembered with a posthumous record called Piano & A Microphone 1983, which you can listen to right here!

The nine track, 35-minute album was released on Friday (September 21).

The album features a previously unreleased home studio cassette recording of Prince solo at his piano captured in 1983, providing a rare, intimate glimpse into Prince’s creative process as he worked on songs like “Purple Rain,” “17 Days”, a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case Of You,” “Strange Relationship” (not released until 1987 on Sign O’ The Times), and “International Lover,”

Tracks 1-7 of the album are presented in that same format as they were originally recorded.

Listen to the album below! You can also download the album across all digital platforms.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: The Prince Estate / Allen Beaulieu
Posted to: Music, Prince

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop