Prince: 'Piano & A Microphone 1983' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Prince‘s legacy is being remembered with a posthumous record called Piano & A Microphone 1983, which you can listen to right here!

The nine track, 35-minute album was released on Friday (September 21).

The album features a previously unreleased home studio cassette recording of Prince solo at his piano captured in 1983, providing a rare, intimate glimpse into Prince’s creative process as he worked on songs like “Purple Rain,” “17 Days”, a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case Of You,” “Strange Relationship” (not released until 1987 on Sign O’ The Times), and “International Lover,”

Tracks 1-7 of the album are presented in that same format as they were originally recorded.

Listen to the album below! You can also download the album across all digital platforms.