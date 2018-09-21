Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 12:42 am

Rita Ora: 'Let You Love Me' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Hee!

Rita Ora has a new song out!

The 27-year-old singer/actress just dropped her latest hit song “Let You Love Me” – and we have it here for you to listen to!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

“Let You Love Me” is the latest single off of Rita‘s upcoming sophomore album – Phoenix - which is set to be released on November 23.

You can download Rita‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Let You Love Me” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
Photos: Getty
