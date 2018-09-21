Rita Ora: 'Let You Love Me' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Hee!

Rita Ora has a new song out!

The 27-year-old singer/actress just dropped her latest hit song “Let You Love Me” – and we have it here for you to listen to!

“Let You Love Me” is the latest single off of Rita‘s upcoming sophomore album – Phoenix - which is set to be released on November 23.

