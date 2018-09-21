Rita Ora Releases 'Let You Love Me' Music Video - Watch Now!

Rita Ora just dropped the music video for her brand new single, “Let You Love Me”!

The track is the latest single to be released from her upcoming studio album, Phoenix, out on November 23.

“One of the most liberating feelings for me is performing and creating music. This album is a true labour of love, and it was important for me to do it my way. I’m so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me to create something I’m really proud of. They gave me the space and freedom to create something from my heart. Both challenging and euphoric at times, I am really proud of and grateful for the journey that the making of Phoenix has taken me on. To my fans, thank you for your patience and thank you always for listening,” Rita said of the upcoming release.

Watch the Malia James-directed video for “Let You Love Me” below!