Top Stories
Taylor Swift Gushes About Blake Lively &amp; Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor'

Taylor Swift Gushes About Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor'

More New Photos of Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Together!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair &ndash; See Her New Look!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 11:01 pm

Robert Redford Says Announcing His Retirement Was A Mistake

Robert Redford Says Announcing His Retirement Was A Mistake

Robert Redford may not be retiring after all!

Last month, the 82-year-old actor announced that his new flick The Old Man & the Gun would be his final film.

It sounds like Robert may have spoken a little too soon!

“I think it was a mistake to say that I was retiring because you never know. It did feel like it was time maybe, to concentrate on another category,” Robert told People at the film’s premiere.

He added, “I shouldn’t have said that because it draws attention away from the film.”

Robert has kicked off his acting career at 21-years-old and has earned two Oscars, six Golden Globes, and one BAFTA.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Robert Redford

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop