Robert Redford Says Announcing His Retirement Was A Mistake

Robert Redford may not be retiring after all!

Last month, the 82-year-old actor announced that his new flick The Old Man & the Gun would be his final film.

It sounds like Robert may have spoken a little too soon!

“I think it was a mistake to say that I was retiring because you never know. It did feel like it was time maybe, to concentrate on another category,” Robert told People at the film’s premiere.

He added, “I shouldn’t have said that because it draws attention away from the film.”

Robert has kicked off his acting career at 21-years-old and has earned two Oscars, six Golden Globes, and one BAFTA.