Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair &ndash; See Her New Look!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Together!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 8:45 pm

Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Share Photos From Their Romantic Wedding Ceremony!

Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Share Photos From Their Romantic Wedding Ceremony!

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid just tied the knot and are sharing an inside look at the romantic ceremony!

The 34-year-old Olympic swimmer and 27-year-old model walked down the aisle on Sunday (September 9) at Morrow Ranch in Palm Springs, Calif.

The couple originally got married back in January, but wanted to have a ceremony when their one-year-old son Caiden could walk with them.

“We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it’s perfect timing!” Kayla told People.

Ryan and Kayla said “I do” in front of 100 of their closest friends and family and had their first dance while John Legend‘s “You & I” played.

FYI: Ryan and his groomsmen are wearing Giorgio Verdi suits while the bridesmaids are wearing Watters’ Garnet dresses.

Check out photos from the ceremony below…
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan lochte wedding photos official 01.
ryan lochte wedding photos official 02.
ryan lochte wedding photos official 03.
ryan lochte wedding photos official 04.

Photos: Courtesy of Kayla Rae Reid
Posted to: Kayla Rae Reid, Ryan Lochte

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop