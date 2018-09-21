Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Share Photos From Their Romantic Wedding Ceremony!

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid just tied the knot and are sharing an inside look at the romantic ceremony!

The 34-year-old Olympic swimmer and 27-year-old model walked down the aisle on Sunday (September 9) at Morrow Ranch in Palm Springs, Calif.

The couple originally got married back in January, but wanted to have a ceremony when their one-year-old son Caiden could walk with them.

“We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it’s perfect timing!” Kayla told People.

Ryan and Kayla said “I do” in front of 100 of their closest friends and family and had their first dance while John Legend‘s “You & I” played.

FYI: Ryan and his groomsmen are wearing Giorgio Verdi suits while the bridesmaids are wearing Watters’ Garnet dresses.

Check out photos from the ceremony below…