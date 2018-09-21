'Saturday Night Live' Adds Ego Nwodim - Meet the New Cast Member!

Ego Nwodim is the newest addition to the Saturday Night Live cast!

The UCB regular will join the cast following the departure of Luke Null, NBC announced on Friday (September 21).

The USC graduate from Baltimore, Maryland has been a regular cast member at the UBC Theatre in Los Angeles, where she performed her one-woman show Great Black Women…and Then There’s Me. She was also featured in the 2016 CBS Diversity Showcase.

She has also appeared in episodes of Law & Order: True Crime, 2 Broke Girls, Adam Ruins Everything and more.

In addition, SNL added Alan Linic, Alison Gates, Eli Mandel and Bowen Yang to their writing staff. Michael Che and Colin Jost, as well as Kent Sublette, will return as co-head writers for season 44.

SNL returns with the new season on September 29 with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.