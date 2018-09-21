Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair &ndash; See Her New Look!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Together!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 2:34 pm

'Saturday Night Live' Adds Ego Nwodim - Meet the New Cast Member!

'Saturday Night Live' Adds Ego Nwodim - Meet the New Cast Member!

Ego Nwodim is the newest addition to the Saturday Night Live cast!

The UCB regular will join the cast following the departure of Luke Null, NBC announced on Friday (September 21).

The USC graduate from Baltimore, Maryland has been a regular cast member at the UBC Theatre in Los Angeles, where she performed her one-woman show Great Black Women…and Then There’s Me. She was also featured in the 2016 CBS Diversity Showcase.

She has also appeared in episodes of Law & Order: True Crime, 2 Broke Girls, Adam Ruins Everything and more.

In addition, SNL added Alan Linic, Alison Gates, Eli Mandel and Bowen Yang to their writing staff. Michael Che and Colin Jost, as well as Kent Sublette, will return as co-head writers for season 44.

SNL returns with the new season on September 29 with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @eggyboom
Posted to: Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop