Seth Meyers, Ryan Eggold & Mariska Hargitay Celebrate NBC's 2018-2019 Season!

Seth Meyers is all smiles while attending the NBC & The Cinema Society’s The Casts Of NBC’s 2018-2019 Season Celebration held at The Four Seasons Restaurant on Thursday (September 20) in New York City.

The 44-year-old Late Night host was joined at the event by New Amsterdam‘s Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine, Law & Order: SVU‘s Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann and creator Dick Wolf, The Blacklist‘s Megan Boone, Harry Lennix, Mozhan Marno, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq and Ennis Esmer.

Also in attendance at the event was Blindspot‘s Sullivan Stapleton, Chicago PD‘s Marina Squerciati, Enemy Within‘s Kelli Garner and Cassandra Freeman, I Feel Bad‘s Sarayu Blue, Making It‘s Simon Doonan and Dayna Ison Johnson, Manifest‘s Athena Karkanis, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise and Melissa Roxburgh, SNL‘s Heidi Gardner, and The Village‘s Grace Van Dien, Jerod Haynes, Warren Christie, Michaela McManus and Daren Kagasoff.