Fri, 21 September 2018 at 1:33 pm

Tiffany Haddish Says She Doesn't Need a Man: 'Batteries Are a Girl's Best Friend'

Tiffany Haddish Says She Doesn't Need a Man: 'Batteries Are a Girl's Best Friend'

Tiffany Haddish hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show on Thursday night (September 20) and revealed her substitute for a boyfriend.

“I haven’t been dating. I mean, my personal relationships haven’t been that good—but I have been keeping up with my weighted blanket and my toys that I get off of Groupon. And batteries! Batteries are a girl’s best friend,” the 38-year-old Emmy Award-winning actress said. “I like how the band look at me trynna figure out, ‘What is she talking about?’”

“A weighted blanket is a blanket is filled with—I think it’s sand? I’m not sure what the material is. But it’s like 25 panels, right? And then you throw that over your legs, and then you spray a little cologne over it, and you throw it over your arms and it feel like a man is holding you. And you snuggle up in it,” Tiffany continued. “Then you open up your nightstand drawer, put your batteries in…and go to sleep.”

Tiffany also talked about her new comedy Night School and revealed that she’s aiming to make 50 movies by the time she’s 50: “They’re not all gonna be great movies,” Tiffany said, “but they’re all gonna be movies!”

Earlier that same day, Tiffany rocked a blue floral dress to promote Night School on the Today show.


Credit: Roger Wong; Photos: Instarimages.com, CBS
