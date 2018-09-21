Top Stories
Tom Hardy Kicks Off 'Venom' Press Tour in Moscow!

Fri, 21 September 2018

Tom Hardy Kicks Off 'Venom' Press Tour in Moscow!

Tom Hardy Kicks Off 'Venom' Press Tour in Moscow!

The press tour for Venmon has officially begun!

Tom Hardy kept it cool and casual in a Venom tee and a pair of jeans as he stepped out for his first photo call for the flick at the Zaryadie park on Friday (September 21) in Moscow, Russia.

Tom stars as the lethal protector Venom, as well as his human counterpoint Eddie Brock, in the film that takes place in the Spider-Man universe.

Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson, Jenny Slate, and more star in the movie, which is set to hit theaters on October 5 – Watch the brand new featurette below!


