Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 2:17 pm

Vanessa Hudgens is Red-Hot in Floral Dress After Lunch in Beverly Hills

Vanessa Hudgens is Red-Hot in Floral Dress After Lunch in Beverly Hills

Vanessa Hudgens slays in a red floral-print dress while stepping out for lunch!

The 29-year-old Spring Breakers star was spotted leaving the Montage hotel on Thursday (September 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She paired her dress with beige heels, a matching purse, black oval shades, white shell earrings, gold bracelets and rings, and a gold “Vanessa” necklace, styling her hair into a messy bun.

Vanessa made sure to tip the valet driver as she went about her day.

ICYMI, Vanessa recently attended the Netflix Primetime Emmys After Party with Emily Ratajkowski as well as the opening night of Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights.
Getty
