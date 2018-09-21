Wanda Sykes' Emmys Driver Cut Her Off From Partying Too Hard - Watch!

Wanda Sykes is opening up about her Emmys experience!

The comedian and actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (September 21).

During her appearance, Wanda told a hilarious story about kayaking with her mother-in-law in crocodile infested waters while her wife and children were swimming during her family trip to Mexico.

She also opened up about her driver who refused to take her to the HBO party at 1:30 a.m. and took her home instead.

Later on, Wanda discussed her upcoming Netflix special, revealing that she will cover some politics in her set. She joked that President Trump looks like he hasn’t aged in office, but he’s wearing her out.

Watch below!



