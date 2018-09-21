Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 10:40 am

Wanda Sykes' Emmys Driver Cut Her Off From Partying Too Hard - Watch!

Wanda Sykes' Emmys Driver Cut Her Off From Partying Too Hard - Watch!

Wanda Sykes is opening up about her Emmys experience!

The comedian and actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (September 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Wanda Sykes

During her appearance, Wanda told a hilarious story about kayaking with her mother-in-law in crocodile infested waters while her wife and children were swimming during her family trip to Mexico.

She also opened up about her driver who refused to take her to the HBO party at 1:30 a.m. and took her home instead.

Later on, Wanda discussed her upcoming Netflix special, revealing that she will cover some politics in her set. She joked that President Trump looks like he hasn’t aged in office, but he’s wearing her out.

Watch below!


Wanda Sykes’ Emmys Driver Cut Her Off from Partying Too Hard


Wanda Sykes Spent Her Summer Kayaking with Crocodiles
Just Jared on Facebook
wanda sykes ellen september 2018 01
wanda sykes ellen september 2018 02

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Wanda Sykes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop