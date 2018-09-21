Fri, 21 September 2018 at 10:01 am
Will Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Get a Prenup?
- Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will reportedly be getting a prenup.- TMZ
- Fifth Harmony‘s Dinah Jane goes solo! – Just Jared Jr
- Guess who is the new Coach ambassador? – Lainey Gossip
- Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner are duking it out. – TooFab
- Did a Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie secret meeting happen? – Gossip Cop
- This is such a sweet moment for Meghan Markle! – Popsugar
- Here’s the status on Lauren Jauregui‘s solo debut! – Just Jared Jr
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Newsies
