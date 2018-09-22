Ariana Grande Shares Inspiring Messages With Fans: 'One Day at a Time'

Ariana Grande wants fans to know that “everything will be okay.”

The 25-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner shared her her sentiments on Twitter on Saturday (September 22).

“Everything will be okay,” she wrote, adding, “I love u so v much.”

She also took to her Instagram Stories that same day to post a photo of a cloudy sky with the phrases “everything will be okay” and “one day at a time” with a heart.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend,” her team recently said in a statement. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Ariana‘s ex Mac Miller passed away suddenly and tragically about two weeks ago at the age of 26. On May 22, 2017, Ariana was performing in Manchester, England, when a terrorist attack occurred at the venue, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds of others. We’re sending Ariana all of our love as she takes time to heal.