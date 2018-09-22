Bella Hadid & Laura Harrier Help Bvlgari Celebrate New Collection in Milan!
Bella Hadid and Laura Harrier look so chic in their black dresses while attending Bvlgari‘s celebration during Milan Fashion Week on Friday (September 21) in Milan, Italy.
The 21-year-old model and the 28-year-old BlacKkKlansman actress were joined at the event by model Jasmine Sanders.
The event celebrated the Spring Summer 2019 leather goods and accessorries collection from Bvlgari. This collection is a departure from the Maison’s past colorful collections offering chic and sleek daywear options as well as intricate and precious night options.
“Last night at my @bulgariofficial family dinner🖤 Wearing the newest, my most favorite, ‘happy leaves’ necklace set with rubies too this time around… Bravaaaa @lucia_silvestri ❤️💎🖤🍁,” Bella wrote on Instagram.