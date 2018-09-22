Blake Lively Breaks Her Streak of Wearing Only Pantsuits

Top Stories
Sat, 22 September 2018 at 12:24 pm

Blake Lively looks so chic while leaving the Dior offices in a blouse and skirt on Thursday (September 20) in Paris, France.

The 31-year-old actress’ outfit choice here is pretty significant as it’s the first time that she’s broken her streak of wearing pantsuits following dozens of public appearances on the press tour for A Simple Favor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

Blake took a cue from her character Emily, who wears a lot of amazing suits throughout the movie.

Blake recently responded to a joke that a fashion critic made about the suits she has been wearing throughout the press tour.
blake lively breaks her streak of wearing pantsuits 01
blake lively breaks her streak of wearing pantsuits 02
blake lively breaks her streak of wearing pantsuits 03
blake lively breaks her streak of wearing pantsuits 04
blake lively breaks her streak of wearing pantsuits 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Blake Lively

