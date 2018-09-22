Brendon Urie Looks So Hot Going Shirtless Backstage at iHeartRadio Music Festival!

Brendon Urie is showing off his super hot bod!

The 31-year-old singer was all smiles as he went shirtless backstage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday night (September 21) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Later that night, Brendon and his group Panic! At the Disco rocked out on stage during day one of the music festival.

