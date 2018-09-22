Top Stories
Justin Theroux Discusses Split from Jennifer Aniston for First Time

'Game of Thrones' Star Richard Madden Spotted Holding Hands with His Girlfriend! (Photos)

Blake Lively Breaks Her Streak of Wearing Only Pantsuits

Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Just Got Matching Tattoos Again

Sat, 22 September 2018 at 7:41 pm

Brendon Urie Looks So Hot Going Shirtless Backstage at iHeartRadio Music Festival!

Brendon Urie is showing off his super hot bod!

The 31-year-old singer was all smiles as he went shirtless backstage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday night (September 21) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Later that night, Brendon and his group Panic! At the Disco rocked out on stage during day one of the music festival.

You can see all of the pics of all the day one performers here. Stay tuned for more photos from day two of the festival!
Photos: Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
