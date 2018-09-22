Cate Blanchett Joins Freida Pinto at Pomellato Balera Party!

Cate Blanchett strikes a pose as she arrives at the launch party for Pomellato Balera Party on Saturday night (September 22) in Milan, Italy.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked cool and edgy in a silk leopard-print outfit as she stepped out for the event held during the 2018 Milan Fashion Week.

Other stars at the party included Freida Pinto, Gus Kneworthy, and Chiara Ferragni.

FYI: Cate is wearing a Sara Battaglia outfit. Chiara‘s outfit is by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

