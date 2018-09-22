Childish Gambino & Brendon Urie Hit the Stage for Night One of iHeartRadio Music Festival!

Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) goes shirtless while performing for the crowd at night one of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday (September 21) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

More of the performers that day included Brendon Urie and his band Panic at the Disco, Stevie Nicks with Fleetwood Mac, Jack White, and Jason Aldean, among others.

A bunch of celebs showed up to the event as presenters, including Ryan Seacrest, Iggy Azalea, Paula Abdul, Jana Kramer, Lance Bass, and sisters Erin and Sara Foster.

You can see all of the pics of these stars in the gallery. Stay tuned for more photos from day two of the festival!

50+ pictures inside from the iHeartRadio Music Festival‘s first day…