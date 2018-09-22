Top Stories
Sat, 22 September 2018 at 4:14 pm

Chrissy Teigen Gives Rob Kardashian as Answer to a Mystery Question on 'Fallon'

Chrissy Teigen Gives Rob Kardashian as Answer to a Mystery Question on 'Fallon'

Chrissy Teigen lets out a big laugh while playing a game of “Loaded Questions” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (September 21) in New York City.

In the game, Chrissy and Jimmy both picked up coasters with questions on them. Without reading the question to the audience, they gave the answer and left everyone wondering what the question could be.

Chrissy‘s answers were Rob Kardashian, “I’m happy with three times a week,” and finally Jimmy Fallon. She didn’t reveal what any of the questions were and even ate one of the questions to make sure no one could read it!

Also pictured inside: Chrissy stepping out in the Big Apple during the week.
