Justin Theroux Discusses Split from Jennifer Aniston for First Time

'Game of Thrones' Star Richard Madden Spotted Holding Hands with His Girlfriend! (Photos)

Blake Lively Breaks Her Streak of Wearing Only Pantsuits

Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Just Got Matching Tattoos Again

Sat, 22 September 2018 at 10:31 pm

Halston Sage Seemingly Confirms Relationship with Charlie Puth - See the Photo!

It looks like we have a hot new Hollywood couple!

Halston Sage took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon (September 22) to share a super cute photo cozying up in a pool to new boyfriend Charlie Puth!

“9.22.18,” the 25-year-old Before I Fall actress captioned the below photo kissing the 26-year-old singer on the cheek – who has a huge smile on his face.

Charlie and Halston have been fueling romance rumors for the past few weeks.

The pair were spotted hanging out at a NYFW party together – and Charlie even took to Instagram to share a photo of Halston sitting on his lap.
Photos: Getty
