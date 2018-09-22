Halston Sage Seemingly Confirms Relationship with Charlie Puth - See the Photo!

It looks like we have a hot new Hollywood couple!

Halston Sage took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon (September 22) to share a super cute photo cozying up in a pool to new boyfriend Charlie Puth!

“9.22.18,” the 25-year-old Before I Fall actress captioned the below photo kissing the 26-year-old singer on the cheek – who has a huge smile on his face.

Charlie and Halston have been fueling romance rumors for the past few weeks.

The pair were spotted hanging out at a NYFW party together – and Charlie even took to Instagram to share a photo of Halston sitting on his lap.