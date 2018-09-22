Top Stories
Sat, 22 September 2018 at 5:38 pm

Hilary Duff Confronts Man Following Her Around Town (Video)

Hilary Duff Confronts Man Following Her Around Town (Video)

Hilary Duff confronted a man who she says was following her around town and she caught the moment on video.

The 30-year-old actress is nine months pregnant with her second child and she felt uncomfortable having the man, who is seemingly a paparazzo, following her every move.

“This guy has been at my sons soccer game this morning then followed me to my sisters house and was basically parked in her drive way to get photos. Followed me to run errands,” Hilary captioned the video on Instagram. “I politely asked him to let me be and he continues to follow and stalk me down like pray for hours now. This is not ok. I am 9 months pregnant. When people say that’s what you get for signing up to be a celebrity it honestly makes me sick. This is every day of every month and it’s simply not ok. If a non ‘celeb’ (I’m sorry to use that word) was dealing with this the law would be involved.”

You can watch the clip below.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hilary Duff

  • Phil the Donahue

    true story. but it’s spelled prey.

  • Courtney Puzzo

    sorry but Hilary isn’t in her 9th month of pregnancy she’s in her 8th 9 months is 39 weeks and subsequent children are often born before their due date