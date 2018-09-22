Josh Groban & Tony Danza Premiere 'The Good Cop' in NYC

Josh Groban looked so handsome while stepping out for the premiere of his new show The Good Cop!

The 37-year-old entertainer hit the red carpet at the event on Friday night (September 21) at AMC 34th Street in New York City.

Josh was joined by his co-stars Tony Danza, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Monica Barbaro and Bill Kottkamp.

The new Netflix series follows a disgraced NYPD officer who just got out of prison and begins to work with his son, an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective.

The Good Cop is now available to stream.