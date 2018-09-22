Top Stories
Taylor Swift Gushes About Blake Lively &amp; Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor'

Taylor Swift Gushes About Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor'

More New Photos of Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Together!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair &ndash; See Her New Look!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Sat, 22 September 2018 at 1:25 am

Josh Groban & Tony Danza Premiere 'The Good Cop' in NYC

Josh Groban & Tony Danza Premiere 'The Good Cop' in NYC

Josh Groban looked so handsome while stepping out for the premiere of his new show The Good Cop!

The 37-year-old entertainer hit the red carpet at the event on Friday night (September 21) at AMC 34th Street in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Groban

Josh was joined by his co-stars Tony Danza, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Monica Barbaro and Bill Kottkamp.

The new Netflix series follows a disgraced NYPD officer who just got out of prison and begins to work with his son, an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective.

The Good Cop is now available to stream.
Just Jared on Facebook
josh groban premierses the good cop 01
josh groban premierses the good cop 02
josh groban premierses the good cop 03
josh groban premierses the good cop 04
josh groban premierses the good cop 05
josh groban premierses the good cop 06
josh groban premierses the good cop 07
josh groban premierses the good cop 08
josh groban premierses the good cop 09
josh groban premierses the good cop 10
josh groban premierses the good cop 11
josh groban premierses the good cop 12
josh groban premierses the good cop 13
josh groban premierses the good cop 14
josh groban premierses the good cop 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bill Kottkamp, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Josh Groban, Monica Barbaro, Tony Danza

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop