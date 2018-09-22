Top Stories
Justin Theroux Discusses Split from Jennifer Aniston for First Time

Sat, 22 September 2018 at 11:37 am

Justin Theroux is opening up about his split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for the first time, seven months after they announced their breakup.

The 47-year-old actor, who is currently promoting his new Netflix series Maniac, got candid in a new interview with The New York Times.

“The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” Justin said about the split. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”

“These are actually in reality small events that take place. But everything can feel like 10 on the Richter scale if you make the headline big enough and salacious enough,” he added.

Justin added that because his job as an actor has frequent separations, the split “doesn’t have that seismic shift of an ordinary couple, where everything is, like, you have to tear a baby in half.”

“Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other,” he said. “It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be. It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”

Justin was asked if he is seeing anyone right now and he laughed and said, “Is this the part where I coyly raise an eyebrow and not answer the question?”

Jennifer previously talked about the split in an interview for InStyle.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

  • Seriously

    Theroux’s interview with the NY Times is totally worth reading. He’s a partying NY hipster who claims to be in on the joke while he desperately tries to belong to the NY Hipster crowd. But the best part is when he claims that he sees no evidence that his relationship with Jennifer Aniston improved his career at all. Wow, how delusional is he? She is the reason most people know who he is. LOL.