Sat, 22 September 2018 at 10:53 am

Kendall Jenner Joins the Hadid Sisters in Versace's Milan Show

Kendall Jenner Joins the Hadid Sisters in Versace's Milan Show

Kendall Jenner struts down the runway while walking in the Versace show held during Milan Fashion Week on Friday (September 21) in Milan, Italy.

The 22-year-old model was joined in the show by her BFFs Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, as well as fellow models Kaia Gerber, Irina Shayk, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Kendall‘s mom Kris Jenner was so proud of her daughter for walking in the show and shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “@kendalljenner today looking beautiful in the @versace show!!” She added the hashtag, #proudmama.

Gigi wrote this message on Instagram on Saturday, “Last night. @donatella_versace I love you so much !!!!! Thank you forever & always @versace and the whole team – being with my Italian family lights up my fashion month❣️💡”

Bella added, “VERSACE last night 🖤🤩 it feels like the first time every single time ! Thank you for the energy, love and all things major @donatella_versace 🌶👑❤️ I am so grateful to know you and be able to watch you work !!!!”
