Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Hold Hands on Date Night in Studio City

Khloe Kardashian holds hands with boyfriend Tristan Thompson as they arrive at Jordyn Woods‘ birthday party on Friday night (September 21) in Studio City, Calif.

The 34-year-old showed off her curves in a tight black dress and Louis Vuitton fanny pack while the 27-year-old NBA player kept things cool in a navy bomber jacket and jeans as they were joined by Kourtney Kardashian as they stopped by the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

Earlier this week, it was reported Khloe and Tristan will be moving back to Cleveland with their daughter True in the upcoming weeks as Tristan starts training for his upcoming basketball season with the Cleveland.