Top Stories
Justin Theroux Discusses Split from Jennifer Aniston for First Time

Justin Theroux Discusses Split from Jennifer Aniston for First Time

'Game of Thrones' Star Richard Madden Spotted Holding Hands with His Girlfriend! (Photos)

'Game of Thrones' Star Richard Madden Spotted Holding Hands with His Girlfriend! (Photos)

Blake Lively Breaks Her Streak of Wearing Only Pantsuits

Blake Lively Breaks Her Streak of Wearing Only Pantsuits

Pete Davidson &amp; Ariana Grande Just Got Matching Tattoos Again

Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Just Got Matching Tattoos Again

Sat, 22 September 2018 at 7:17 pm

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Hold Hands on Date Night in Studio City

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Hold Hands on Date Night in Studio City

Khloe Kardashian holds hands with boyfriend Tristan Thompson as they arrive at Jordyn Woods‘ birthday party on Friday night (September 21) in Studio City, Calif.

The 34-year-old showed off her curves in a tight black dress and Louis Vuitton fanny pack while the 27-year-old NBA player kept things cool in a navy bomber jacket and jeans as they were joined by Kourtney Kardashian as they stopped by the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

Earlier this week, it was reported Khloe and Tristan will be moving back to Cleveland with their daughter True in the upcoming weeks as Tristan starts training for his upcoming basketball season with the Cleveland.
Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian tristan thompson hold hands on date night 01
khloe kardashian tristan thompson hold hands on date night 02
khloe kardashian tristan thompson hold hands on date night 03
khloe kardashian tristan thompson hold hands on date night 04
khloe kardashian tristan thompson hold hands on date night 05
khloe kardashian tristan thompson hold hands on date night 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B's sister walked in Milan Fashion Week - TMZ
  • Dinah Jane just released her first solo single - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian spilled about Kris Jenner's affair - TooFab
  • Here's some great photos of Noah Centineo - Lainey Gossip
  • Taylor Swift had high praise for BFF Blake Lively's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Does Jessica Alba want to run for governor? - Gossip Cop