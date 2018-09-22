Top Stories
Taylor Swift Gushes About Blake Lively &amp; Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor'

Taylor Swift Gushes About Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor'

More New Photos of Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Together!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair &ndash; See Her New Look!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Sat, 22 September 2018 at 12:39 am

Meryl Streep Supports Best Friend Tracey Ullman at Tribeca TV Festival

Meryl Streep Supports Best Friend Tracey Ullman at Tribeca TV Festival

Meryl Streep is showing love for close friend Tracey Ullman!

The 69-year-old actress stepped out for the season three premiere of Tracey Ullman’s Show at the Tribeca TV Festival on Friday (September 21) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meryl Streep

After the screening, Meryl joined Tracey on stage for a Q&A, where she opened up about their friendship of over 30 years.

“I met you when I was 32 and I said to my husband, ‘I think I’ve made a new friend.’ It’s hard to make a new friend when you’re old and famous,” Meryl explained.

The duo met on the set of 1985 flick Plenty and have remained friends ever since.

Tracey added, “We had babies at the same time, shared life experiences. People ask me, ‘do you and Meryl talk about acting when you get together?’ Are you kidding me?”
Just Jared on Facebook
meryl streep tracey ullman season 3 premiere 01
meryl streep tracey ullman season 3 premiere 02
meryl streep tracey ullman season 3 premiere 03
meryl streep tracey ullman season 3 premiere 04
meryl streep tracey ullman season 3 premiere 05
meryl streep tracey ullman season 3 premiere 06
meryl streep tracey ullman season 3 premiere 07
meryl streep tracey ullman season 3 premiere 08
meryl streep tracey ullman season 3 premiere 09
meryl streep tracey ullman season 3 premiere 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meryl Streep, Tracey Ullman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop