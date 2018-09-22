Meryl Streep Supports Best Friend Tracey Ullman at Tribeca TV Festival

Meryl Streep is showing love for close friend Tracey Ullman!

The 69-year-old actress stepped out for the season three premiere of Tracey Ullman’s Show at the Tribeca TV Festival on Friday (September 21) in New York City.

After the screening, Meryl joined Tracey on stage for a Q&A, where she opened up about their friendship of over 30 years.

“I met you when I was 32 and I said to my husband, ‘I think I’ve made a new friend.’ It’s hard to make a new friend when you’re old and famous,” Meryl explained.

The duo met on the set of 1985 flick Plenty and have remained friends ever since.

Tracey added, “We had babies at the same time, shared life experiences. People ask me, ‘do you and Meryl talk about acting when you get together?’ Are you kidding me?”