Sat, 22 September 2018 at 2:36 am

Nicki Minaj & Luke Evans Sit Front Row at 'Versace' Fashion Show

Nicki Minaj & Luke Evans Sit Front Row at 'Versace' Fashion Show

Nicki Minaj got colorful while sitting front row at the Versace fashion show!

The 35-year-old rapper stepped out at the Milan Fashion Week event on Friday afternoone (September 21) in Milan, Italy.

Nicki was also joined at the show by Luke Evans, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rita Ora and Leona Lewis.

During the show, models strutted down the runway to Nicki‘s latest album!

“LOVED the show tonight. So SEXY!!! @versace ✨ @donatella_versace TY for my gorgeous flowers & for playing like 75% of the #Queen ALBUM @ the show ♥️ #MinajInMilan,” Nicki wrote on her Instagram.
Photos: INSTARimages.com, Getty
