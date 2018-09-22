Nicki Minaj & Luke Evans Sit Front Row at 'Versace' Fashion Show
Nicki Minaj got colorful while sitting front row at the Versace fashion show!
The 35-year-old rapper stepped out at the Milan Fashion Week event on Friday afternoone (September 21) in Milan, Italy.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj
Nicki was also joined at the show by Luke Evans, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rita Ora and Leona Lewis.
During the show, models strutted down the runway to Nicki‘s latest album!
“LOVED the show tonight. So SEXY!!! @versace ✨ @donatella_versace TY for my gorgeous flowers & for playing like 75% of the #Queen ALBUM @ the show ♥️ #MinajInMilan,” Nicki wrote on her Instagram.