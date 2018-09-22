Noah Centineo Tells Story About Being Followed by Fans

Noah Centineo looks so handsome in his suit while leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live following an interview on Friday (September 21) in Hollywood.

The 22-year-old actor, who stars in Netflix movies To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, opened up about his newfound fame.

Noah told a story about arriving at the airport in New York City and a group of fans were at the airport waiting for him, then followed him in a car to his hotel.

Noah also dressed in disguise to surprise some fans on the street, but they all figured out who he was pretty easily!

FYI: Noah is wearing an Emporio Armani suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.

