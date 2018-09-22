Top Stories
Justin Theroux Discusses Split from Jennifer Aniston for First Time

Justin Theroux Discusses Split from Jennifer Aniston for First Time

'Game of Thrones' Star Richard Madden Spotted Holding Hands with His Girlfriend! (Photos)

'Game of Thrones' Star Richard Madden Spotted Holding Hands with His Girlfriend! (Photos)

Blake Lively Breaks Her Streak of Wearing Only Pantsuits

Blake Lively Breaks Her Streak of Wearing Only Pantsuits

Pete Davidson &amp; Ariana Grande Just Got Matching Tattoos Again

Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Just Got Matching Tattoos Again

Sat, 22 September 2018 at 5:19 pm

Noah Centineo Tells Story About Being Followed by Fans

Noah Centineo Tells Story About Being Followed by Fans

Noah Centineo looks so handsome in his suit while leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live following an interview on Friday (September 21) in Hollywood.

The 22-year-old actor, who stars in Netflix movies To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, opened up about his newfound fame.

Noah told a story about arriving at the airport in New York City and a group of fans were at the airport waiting for him, then followed him in a car to his hotel.

Noah also dressed in disguise to surprise some fans on the street, but they all figured out who he was pretty easily!

FYI: Noah is wearing an Emporio Armani suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Click inside to watch the next video…

Just Jared on Facebook
noah centineo jimmy kimmel 01
noah centineo jimmy kimmel 02
noah centineo jimmy kimmel 03
noah centineo jimmy kimmel 04
noah centineo jimmy kimmel 05
noah centineo jimmy kimmel 06
noah centineo jimmy kimmel 07
noah centineo jimmy kimmel 08
noah centineo jimmy kimmel 09
noah centineo jimmy kimmel 10

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Noah Centineo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B's sister walked in Milan Fashion Week - TMZ
  • Dinah Jane just released her first solo single - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian spilled about Kris Jenner's affair - TooFab
  • Here's some great photos of Noah Centineo - Lainey Gossip
  • Taylor Swift had high praise for BFF Blake Lively's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Does Jessica Alba want to run for governor? - Gossip Cop