Richard Madden & Girlfriend Ellie Bamber Hold Hands During Milan Fashion Week!

Richard Madden and Ellie Bamber hold hands while heading to the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (September 22) in Milan, Italy.

The hot couple, who have been dating for over a year, didn’t pose for photos together at the show.

Ellie, who is one of the rising style stars in Hollywood and in the U.K., took to Instagram to rave about the show.

“Wow! Ferragamo!! Gorgeous. Loved the 90s vibe and tailoring. Congratulations @paulandrewprivate and Guillaume Meilland. Brilliant to see such a diverse group of models!” she wrote.

Richard is best known for his role as Robb Stark on Game of Thrones while Ellie rose to fame in the Tom Ford film Nocturnal Animals.