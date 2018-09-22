Rupert Grint & Girlfriend Georgia Groome Go Shopping in NYC!
Rupert Grint steps out to do some shopping with girlfriend Georgia Groome on Thursday (September 20) in the Soho neighborhood of New York City.
The 30-year-old actor, who played Ron in the Harry Potter series, has been in an on-and-off-again relationship with Georgia since 2011.
The second season of Rupert‘s Crackle series Snatch just premiered.
“I’m really enjoying it,” Rupert told Fox News. “It’s quite fun. I think Potter ended at kind of the right time, as much as I loved it… I was just very ready to explore new characters, I think.”
“I love that particularly in TV… you have the time to really carve out [your character]. Really get to know your character throughout a series. That’s something that’s really exciting to me at the moment,” he added.