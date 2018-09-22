Top Stories
Sat, 22 September 2018 at 3:10 am

Sam Smith Cancels iHeartRadio Performance Due to Vocal Emergency

Sam Smith Cancels iHeartRadio Performance Due to Vocal Emergency

Sam Smith pulled out his iHeartRadio Music Festival performance minutes before he was set to take the stage.

The 26-year-old performer reportedly suffered a vocal emergency sometime between rehearsal and his set.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances which transpired after his rehearsal, it became clear that Sam Smith would unfortunately not be able to perform tonight. We love Sam. Sam has been part of our iHeart family for many, many years and we look forward to seeing him really soon,” Ryan Seacrest said on stage.

Sam‘s rep later followed up with a statement, saying “Sam is extremely sorry he is unable to perform at tonight’s show and wants to apologize to his fans.”

According to Variety, Sam had been complaining his throat was hurting before inexplicably losing his voice.

We hope Sam gets better soon!
Photos: Getty
