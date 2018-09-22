Sam Smith Updates Fans After Vocal 'Scare,' Says He's Taking Time to Rest

Sam Smith is taking some much needed time to rest his voice.

After cancelling his iHeartRadio Music Festival performance minutes before he was set to take the stage, the 26-year-old Grammy-winning singer has provided an update for his fans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

“Hello beautiful people. Thank you for your lovely messages. Just been to see my voice doctor in Boston after last night’s scare in Vegas, everything is luckily ok but I need to rest it this week in preparation for the start of Asia tour. I’m sorry everyone. All my love, Sam xx,” Sam tweeted along with a photo of himself smiling at a doctor’s office.

Sam is set to kick off the Asian leg of his The Thrill of It All Tour on October 2 in Singapore.

Feel better Sam!