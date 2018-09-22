Sarah Hyland & Boyfriend Wells Adams Join 'Bachelor' Stars at iHeartRadio Music Festival!

Top Stories
Sarah Hyland rocks the red carpet while attending day one of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday (September 21) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress was joined at the event by her boyfriend Wells Adams, who you know from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Wells met up with a bunch of his Bachelor Nation buddies at the concert, including engaged couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, as well as Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, Jason Tartick, Blake Horstmann, Becca Tilley, and Dean Unglert.

Sarah was one of the presenters who appeared on stage during the festival!

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Manning Cartell dress, Sophia Webster heels, Yeprem earrings, and Neil Lane jewelry.
