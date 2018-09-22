Top Stories
Sat, 22 September 2018 at 12:21 pm

Selena Gomez Grabs Breakfast in Beverly Hills With a Friend

Selena Gomez Grabs Breakfast in Beverly Hills With a Friend

Selena Gomez and a friend sit down for an outdoor breakfast in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 26-year-old “Back To You” crooner was seen enjoying the fresh air on Friday (September 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Before that, she did some shopping at jewelry store XIV Karats, Ltd

Selena rocked a yellow “Bones” t-shirt tucked into orange acid-wash jeans, along with black Dr. Martens boots, pulling her hair back into a low bun.

The two were all smiles as they chatted and went about their day.

“Here’s my new record in the making lol (while I was sick) 🙄,” Selena captioned the Instagram video below the next day.
