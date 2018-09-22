Selena Gomez on Taylor Swift: 'She's So Smart It Freaks Me Out'

Selena Gomez is dishing about her friendship with Taylor Swift!

The 26-year-old “Wolves” singer hosted a Q&A with fans on Instagram Live on Saturday (September 22).

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Shares Heartfelt Message to ‘Best Friend’ Taylor Swift During Reptuation Tour Surprise Appearance!

“How’s Taylor?” Selena said as she read a fan’s question aloud. “Taylor‘s awesome. I love her. She’s amazing. I just talked to her today. She’s literally like my big sister. I tell her everything. She’s so smart it freaks me out.”

Selena and Taylor have been besties for more than 12 years now, when Taylor was dating Joe Jonas and Selena was linked to Nick Jonas!

ICYMI, Taylor recently took to her Instagram Stories to praise Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick‘s new movie A Simple Favor, and Selena shared a screenshot of Taylor‘s post in her own Stories, writing, “Same!!!”