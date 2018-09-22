Tom Hanks Supports Wife Rita Wilson at 'Simple Wedding' Premiere!

Tom Hanks joins his wife Rita Wilson on the red carpet for the premiere of her movie Simple Wedding on Friday (September 21) at the ArcLight in Culver City, Calif.

The premiere was held during the 2018 Los Angeles Film Festival and Rita was joined by co-stars Shohreh Aghdashloo, Tara Grammy, and Houshang Touzie.

The film follows the culture clash and family division that happens when an Iranian woman finds love with an eccentric bisexual artist.

Rita took to Instagram that day to wish her friend Faith Hill a happy birthday. She said, “Happy Birthday sweet friend! You make me laugh like nobody’s business, you can cook like a Top Chef while keeping the kitchen spotless, you’re one of the best moms I know, your love for @thetimmcgraw is inspiring, your love for your girlfriends astounds and oh, yeah, you just happen to do all this while being one of the best performers ever!!! I love you! ❤️😘💕”