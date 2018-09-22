Zendaya Joins Channing Tatum & Common at 'Smallfoot' Premiere!

Zendaya strikes a pose on the blue carpet as she steps out for the premiere of Smallfoot on Saturday afternoon (September 22) at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 22-year-old actress looked pretty in a pink and orange floral-print dress as she was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Channing Tatum and Common.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

Other cast members at the premiere included Yara Shahidi, Gina Rodriguez and fiance Joe Locicero, and LeBron James along with his wife Savannah Brinson and their kids.

Storm Reid, Miles Brown, David Hasselhoff and wife Hayley Roberts, and Mark Duplass and wife Katie Aselton and their kids also stepped out for the premiere.



Smallfoot hits theaters on September 28 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Yara is wearing a Chanel dress. Zendaya is wearing a Michael Kors dress. Channing is wearing Arcady suit, RRL shirt, and Fiorentini & Baker boots.

30+ pictures inside of the cast at the premiere…