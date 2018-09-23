Top Stories
Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Makes Runway Debut in L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show!

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 4:28 pm

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Carted Off Field, Serious Knee Injury Suspected

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Carted Off Field, Serious Knee Injury Suspected

Jimmy Garoppolo, the star quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers has been carted off the field moments ago on Sunday (September 23) in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 26-year-old athlete apparently fell from a non-contact injury, which means he wasn’t hit when the injury occurred.

“The #49ers fear a serious knee injury for QB Jimmy Garoppolo, I’m told. That’s what it appeared, as well, a non-contact knee injury that saw him carted off,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted moments ago.

Serious knee injuries in the NFL often mean an ACL tear, which would mean Jimmy‘s season is over and he wouldn’t be able to play again until his knee heals.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jimmy Garoppolo

