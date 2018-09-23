'A Million Little Things' Cast Gets Together to Premiere ABC's New Show!

The cast of A Million Little Things hit the red carpet to premiere their brand new show!

Cast members Ron Livingston, Christina Ochoa, James Roday, Allison Miller, Grace Park, Christina Marie Moses, Lizzy Greene, David Giuntoli, Stephanie Szostak, Romany Malco, and DJ Nash premiered the show at LACMA on Saturday (September 22) in Los Angeles.

Also seen walking the red carpet with the cast were director James Griffiths and producer Dana Honor.

The show will debut on ABC in just a few days on September 26! Be sure to check it out!