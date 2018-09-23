Top Stories
It Looks Like Charlie Puth Has a New Girlfriend!

Justin Theroux Discusses Split from Jennifer Aniston for First Time

Pete Davidson &amp; Ariana Grande Just Got Matching Tattoos Again

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 9:50 am

Alexandra Daddario & Taissa Farmiga Screen Their New Movie at LA Film Festival!

Alexandra Daddario and Taissa Farminga were all smiles last night!

The two stars screened their film We Have Always Lived in the Castle during the 2018 LA Film Festival at ArcLight Culver City on Saturday (September 22) in Culver City, Calif.

Joining the stars was their co-star Crispin Glover, among others.

FYI: Taissa is wearing an A.L.C. dress, Malone Souliers shoes, a Nita Suri bag, Carelle ring, Melinda Maria ring, Graziela Gems ring, Djula ring, four Harry Kotlar rings, Harry Kotlar earrings, Octavia Elizabeth jewels, and Effy jewelry.

See the photos in the gallery…
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Alexandra Daddario, Taissa Farmiga

