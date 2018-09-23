Alexandra Daddario & Taissa Farmiga Screen Their New Movie at LA Film Festival!

Alexandra Daddario and Taissa Farminga were all smiles last night!

The two stars screened their film We Have Always Lived in the Castle during the 2018 LA Film Festival at ArcLight Culver City on Saturday (September 22) in Culver City, Calif.

Joining the stars was their co-star Crispin Glover, among others.

FYI: Taissa is wearing an A.L.C. dress, Malone Souliers shoes, a Nita Suri bag, Carelle ring, Melinda Maria ring, Graziela Gems ring, Djula ring, four Harry Kotlar rings, Harry Kotlar earrings, Octavia Elizabeth jewels, and Effy jewelry.

See the photos in the gallery…