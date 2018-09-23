Alyssa Milano Comes Forward with Her Own #WhyIDidntReport Story of Sexual Assault

Alyssa Milano is joining the #WhyIDidntReport movement to relay her story about why she personally did not report her sexual assault.

“When I was sexually assaulted, I wasn’t that much older than Christine Blasey Ford — now a PhD in psychology — was when she was allegedly assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (Kavanaugh denies the incident occurred). I’ve watched, horrified as politicians and pundits refused to believe or take seriously these allegations,” Alyssa wrote in an essay for Vox.

Alyssa continued, “It took me years after my assault to voice the experience to my closest friends. It took me three decades to tell my parents that the assault had even happened. I never filed a police report. I never told officials. I never tried to find justice for my pain because justice was never an option.”

“For me, speaking up meant reliving one of the worst moments of my life. It meant recognizing my attacker’s existence when I wanted nothing more than to forget that he was allowed to walk on this Earth at all. This is what every survivor goes through. Telling our stories means being vulnerable to public attacks and ridicule when our only crime was to be assaulted in the first place,” she added.

If you don’t know, the #WhyIDidntReport movement started after President Donald Trump asked on Twitter why Christine didn’t report the assault.