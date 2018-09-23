Andy Cohen Hit the Red Carpet at Tribeca Talks 'Housewives' Panel in NYC!

Andy Cohen is ready to talk Housewives!

The 50-year-old Watch What Happens Live host attended the Tribeca Talks: Ten Years of ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Panel at Spring Studios on Sunday (September 23) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andy Cohen

During the talk, Andy was joined by co-executive producer Lisa Shannon as well as Housewives stars Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer and Sonja Morgan.

During the panel, the cast reflected upon ten years of filming in New York, memorable moments from the series and the legacy of the show.