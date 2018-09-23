Top Stories
Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 10:53 pm

Andy Cohen Hit the Red Carpet at Tribeca Talks 'Housewives' Panel in NYC!

Andy Cohen Hit the Red Carpet at Tribeca Talks 'Housewives' Panel in NYC!

Andy Cohen is ready to talk Housewives!

The 50-year-old Watch What Happens Live host attended the Tribeca Talks: Ten Years of ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Panel at Spring Studios on Sunday (September 23) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andy Cohen

During the talk, Andy was joined by co-executive producer Lisa Shannon as well as Housewives stars Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer and Sonja Morgan.

During the panel, the cast reflected upon ten years of filming in New York, memorable moments from the series and the legacy of the show.
Just Jared on Facebook
andy cohen housewives tribeca nyc september 2018 01
andy cohen housewives tribeca nyc september 2018 02
andy cohen housewives tribeca nyc september 2018 03
andy cohen housewives tribeca nyc september 2018 04
andy cohen housewives tribeca nyc september 2018 05
andy cohen housewives tribeca nyc september 2018 06
andy cohen housewives tribeca nyc september 2018 07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Andy Cohen, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop