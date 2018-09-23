Ansel Elgort Wants to Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Ansel Elgort continues to sport his blonde hair while leaving Craig’s restaurant on Saturday night (September 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 24-year-old actor sported a 50 Cent Get Rich or Die Tryin’ t-shirt and sunglasses.
Earlier in the month, Ansel brought fencer Miles Chamley-Watson to the US Open to watch Novak Djokovic defeat Juan Martin del Potro to win and claim his 14th grand-slam title.
He also stepped out for a couple fashion shows during New York Fashion Week. Ansel attended the Ralph Lauren show, for which he serves as a global ambassador, and stopped by the Prada Linea Rossa event.