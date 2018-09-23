Top Stories
Sun, 23 September 2018 at 1:03 pm

Ariana Grande Takes Her Pups For a Stroll in New York City

Ariana Grande Takes Her Pups For a Stroll in New York City

Ariana Grande has been laying low at home but was spotted taking a walk with her pups!

The 24-year-old songstress took her dogs Toulouse and Myron for a stroll on Saturday afternoon (September 22) in New York City.

Ariana kept it causal in sweatpants and an over sized zip up, which she wore around her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Ariana‘s fiance Pete Davidson showed his style in checkered pants and a lime green shirt as he left the couple’s apartment later in the day.

Check out the photos below…
