Carrie Underwood Makes History with Fourth Billboard Number 1 Album!

Carrie Underwood‘s Cry Pretty has landed the number one spot on the Billboard 200!

This is hugely significant because no other female country star has earned four separate number one spots for four different albums on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart!

Carrie‘s other number one albums include Blown Away (2012), Play On (2009) and Carnival Ride (2007).

Congrats to Carrie on the huge accomplishment! Be sure to grab your copy of Cry Pretty and stream the album if you haven’t already.