Top Stories
Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Makes Runway Debut in L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show!

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Makes Runway Debut in L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show!

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 4:06 pm

Carrie Underwood Makes History with Fourth Billboard Number 1 Album!

Carrie Underwood Makes History with Fourth Billboard Number 1 Album!

Carrie Underwood‘s Cry Pretty has landed the number one spot on the Billboard 200!

This is hugely significant because no other female country star has earned four separate number one spots for four different albums on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

Carrie‘s other number one albums include Blown Away (2012), Play On (2009) and Carnival Ride (2007).

Congrats to Carrie on the huge accomplishment! Be sure to grab your copy of Cry Pretty and stream the album if you haven’t already.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carrie Underwood, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop