Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 9:01 pm

Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Armie Hammer & More Attend Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2018!

Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Armie Hammer & More Attend Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2018!

Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett and Armie Hammer are showing off their passion for sustainable fashion!

The three were among the many stars in attendance at the 2018 Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia on Sunday (September 23) at La Scala in Milan, Italy.

The new awards ceremony is one of the world’s foremost sustainability and fashion events.

Elle Macpherson and Colin Firth were among the attendees celebrating the key changemakers and organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to and investment in positive change.

This year’s sustainable green carpet covered Piazza La Scala using more than 1,700 square meters of ECONYL regenerated nylon, created from rescued fishing nets and other nylon waste. All plants and flowers used in the production get donated to the City of Milan after the awards, with birdcages and other props hired from Central Italy Artisans. 100% proceeds from ticket sales go to the charitable initiative, CNMI Fashion Trust. 100 students form Italian fashion schools and universities were also supplied complimentary tickets to the ceremony.

Several attendees took on the Green Carpet Challenge, including Barbara Palvin in Philosophy, Alison Brie in Miu Miu, Hari Nef in Gucci and Isabela Fontani in Missoni.

Amber Valletta, Andreja Pejic, Anna Wintour, Anna Dello Russo, Anna Ewers, Cameron Russell, Cindy Crawford, Derek Blasberg, Doina Ciobanu, Donatella Versace, Emily Ratajkowski, Halima Aden, Hamish Bowles, Jeremy Irvine, Livia Firth, Maxim Magnus, Olivia Palermo, Paloma Faith, Petra Nemcova, Sinead Burke, Tina Kunakey, Twan Kuyper and Wilson Oryema were also in attendance.

50+ pictures inside from the event…
Photos: Eco-Age/Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Posted to: Alison Brie, Amber Valletta, Andreja Pejic, Anna Dello Russo, Anna Ewers, Anna Wintour, Armie Hammer, Barbara Palvin, Cameron Russell, Cate Blanchett, Cindy Crawford, Colin Firth, Derek Blasberg, Doina Ciobanu, Donatella Versace, Elle Macpherson, Emily Ratajkowski, Halima Aden, Hamish Bowles, Hari Nef, Isabeli Fontana, Jeremy Irvine, Julianne Moore, Livia Firth, Maxim Magnus, Olivia Palermo, Paloma Faith, Petra Nemcova, Sinead Burke, Tina Kunakey, Twan Kuyper, Wilson Oryema

